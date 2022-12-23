Read It Later

oleh Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
PasangDonasi
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Perubahan pada versi 0.4.0

2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~9 MB
Ukuran Unduh3 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang6.390
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

Jalankan

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater
Tags:
articlegnomegtkofflinewallabagweb