Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

Perubahan pada versi 4.2.0

6 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~28 MB
Ukuran Unduh10 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang73.337
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/authenticator/
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Jalankan

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator
Tags:
2faauthenticationgtkgnomeotptotpverification