Feeel
Enjoying FOSS֊ի կողմից
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 2.4.1 տարբերակի
մոտ 1 տարի առաջ
(Built մոտ 1 տարի առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~33.41 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը17.97 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ3 056