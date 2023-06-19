Flathub Logo

Parlera

Enjoying FOSS֊ի կողմից
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ v3.0.5 տարբերակի

6 ամիս առաջ
(Built 6 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later.
Տեղադրման չափը~74.4 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը25.86 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 242

Թեգեր՝
