Clairvoyant

készítette: Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
TelepítésTámogatás
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Változások a(z) 3.0.6 verzióban

3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~142 KB
Teljes letöltési méret61 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések3 395
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://cassidyjames.com
Súgóhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Címkék:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮