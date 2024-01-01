Flathub Logo

Butler for Home Assistant

készítette: Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames.com
Telepítés
Adományozás

Control your smart home

Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset

Változások a(z) 1.0.0 verzióban

3 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva körülbelül 5 órával ezelőtt)

  • Közösségi összeállítás

    Ezt az alkalmazást önkéntesek közössége fejlesztette ki, és a(z) GNU General Public License v3.0 or later alatt került kiadásra.
    Részt vegyen
Teljes telepítési méret~70 KiB
Teljes letöltési méret26.79 KiB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Címkék:
assistanthasshomelightssmartlinuxflatpak