The Passage
készítette: Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Változások a(z) 2.0 verzióban
több mint 3 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~476 MB
Teljes letöltési méret102 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések13 950
LicencTulajdonosi
