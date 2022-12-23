Aqueducts
készítette: Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Változások a(z) 1.2.2 verzióban
majdnem 4 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~470 MB
Teljes letöltési méret121 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések36 719
LicencTulajdonosi
