Super Nonogram

készítette: Adil Hanney
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!

Super Nonogram is the sequel to my old Nonogram app and includes two game modes...

Levels: Make your way through an unlimited number of levels that get harder as your go.

Custom: Enter a search term e.g. "frog" and the game will automatically generate a frog nonogram!

Teljes telepítési méret~28 MB
Teljes letöltési méret11 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések0
LicencGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/adil192/super_nonogram
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.super_nonogram
Címkék:
nonogrampuzzle