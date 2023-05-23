Are you ready for an adventure? Adventure List is a Todo list app that helps you organize your tasks and goals in a fun and easy way. Whether you want to plan a trip, learn a new skill, or just get things done, Adventure List is the app for you.

Here are some of the features that make Adventure List great:

Due dates: Set due dates for your tasks and get reminders when they're due.

Recurring due dates: Set tasks to recur on a regular basis, so you never forget to do them.

Notifications: Get notifications when tasks are due, so you can stay on top of your to-do list.

Android widget: Add a widget to your Android home screen to quickly view your to-do list.

Desktop widget mode: Pin your to-do list to your computer desktop as a widget, so you can always see what you need to do.

Cross-platform: Available on Linux, Windows, and Android, so you can access your lists from anywhere.

Open source: Adventure List is open source, so you can contribute to its development or customize it to your liking.

Adventure List is ready to help you get things done. Download it today and start your adventure!