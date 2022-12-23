Feeling Finder

készítette: Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

Változások a(z) 1.1.0 verzióban

18 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~28 MB
Teljes letöltési méret11 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések9 309
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/Merrit/feeling_finder
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Futtatás

flatpak run codes.merritt.FeelingFinder