Debian

  1. Install Flatpak

    A flatpak package is available in Debian Buster and newer. To install it, run the following as root:

    
      # apt install flatpak

    For Debian Jessie and Stretch, a flatpak package is available in the official backports repository.

  2. Install the Software Flatpak plugin

    If you are running GNOME, it is also a good idea to install the Flatpak plugin for GNOME Software. To do this, run:

    
      # apt install gnome-software-plugin-flatpak

  3. Add the Flathub repository

    Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

    
      # flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

  4. Restart

    To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!