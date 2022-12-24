VGrive

by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Install
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

संस्करण 1.6.1 में परिवर्तन

लगभग ३ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~99 MB
डाउनलोड आकार21 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs37,266
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
सहायताhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
