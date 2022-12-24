VServer

by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

संस्करण 1.6.1 में परिवर्तन

१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~95 MB
डाउनलोड आकार19 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,193
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
सहायताhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
