Warble

by Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
