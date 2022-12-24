Warble
by Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game
Figure out the word before your guesses run out!
- Three difficulty levels
- Almost 5k possible answers
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
संस्करण 2.0.1 में परिवर्तन
९ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~53 MB
डाउनलोड आकार12 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,037
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
