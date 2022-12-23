Paint Spill
by Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game
Fill the board with all the same color!
- Three difficulty levels
- "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
संस्करण 1.1.0 में परिवर्तन
लगभग १ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~46 MB
डाउनलोड आकार11 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,630
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Andrew Vojak
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing