Paint Spill

by Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

संस्करण 1.1.0 में परिवर्तन

लगभग १ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~46 MB
डाउनलोड आकार11 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,630
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
सहायताhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
colorgamepuzzle