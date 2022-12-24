gitIgnore

by Shubham Arora
Install
.gitignore reference for various languages

A simple application for getting .gitignore reference from gitignore.io. You can download .gitignore for multiple languages at once.

संस्करण 2.0.0 में परिवर्तन

४ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~103 MB
डाउनलोड आकार21 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs5,314
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://shubhamarora.in
सहायताhttps://github.com/arshubham/gitignore/issues
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/arshubham/gitignore/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.gitignore

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.gitignore

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.gitignore
