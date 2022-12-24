gitIgnore
by Shubham Arora
.gitignore reference for various languages
A simple application for getting .gitignore reference from gitignore.io. You can download .gitignore for multiple languages at once.
संस्करण 2.0.0 में परिवर्तन
४ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~103 MB
डाउनलोड आकार21 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs5,314
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Other apps by Shubham Arora
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing