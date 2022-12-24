Cipher

by Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

संस्करण 2.5.0 में परिवर्तन

३ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~97 MB
डाउनलोड आकार20 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,336
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
सहायताhttps://shubhamarora.in
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
ciphercryptcryptography