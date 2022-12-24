Cipher
by Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
संस्करण 2.5.0 में परिवर्तन
३ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~97 MB
डाउनलोड आकार20 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,336
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Shubham Arora
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing