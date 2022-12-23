The Passage
by Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
संस्करण 2.0 में परिवर्तन
३ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~476 MB
डाउनलोड आकार102 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs13,950
अनुज्ञाProprietary
