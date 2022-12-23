Frog Squash
by Endless Studios
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
संस्करण 1.2 में परिवर्तन
लगभग ४ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~93 MB
डाउनलोड आकार29 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs22,993
अनुज्ञाProprietary
