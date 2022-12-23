Read It Later

by Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

संस्करण 0.4.0 में परिवर्तन

२ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~9 MB
डाउनलोड आकार3 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,390
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

चलायें

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater
Tags:
articlegnomegtkofflinewallabagweb