Scan and Generate QR Codes

Fancy yet simple QR Codes scanner and generator.

Features:

  • QR Code generation
  • Scanning with a camera
  • Scanning from a screenshot
  • Parses and displays QR code content when possible

संस्करण 0.3.3 में परिवर्तन

३ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~17 MB
डाउनलोड आकार7 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs56,408
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/decoder/
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/decoder/
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/decoder/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Decoder

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Decoder

चलायें

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Decoder
