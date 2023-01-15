Bombermaaan
Arcade Game
A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.
- Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
- Up to 5 players on the same computer
- Various levels of computer AI
- Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
- Keyboard and joystick support
- Full screen and windowed display modes
- Various power-ups
- Various contaminations after skull item is taken
- Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis
שינויים בגרסה 2.1.8.2208
לפני יותר משנתיים
גודל מותקן~15 MB
גודל הורדה7 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות15,422
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later