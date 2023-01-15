Flathub Logo

A web archives viewer

A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.

Features:

  • List recently opened web archives
  • List available local web archives
  • List of web archives available to download
  • Print a page
  • Night mode (Darkreader)
  • Zoom controls
  • Search in page
  • History
  • Bookmarks
  • Search a page
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Multi-windows
  • Multi-tabs
  • Random page
  • Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
  • Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
  • Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)

שינויים בגרסה 0.4.2

לפני כשנתיים
גודל מותקן~12 MB
גודל הורדה4 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות8,641
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/birros/web-archives
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/birros/web-archives/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.birros.WebArchives

