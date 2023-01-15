Flathub Logo

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

גודל מותקן~95 MB
גודל הורדה19 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות6,447
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
עזרהhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
תרומת תרגוםhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

VGrive
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

