Bookworm
על ידי Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
שינויים בגרסה 1.1.2
לפני כמעט 4 שנים
גודל מותקן~149 MB
גודל הורדה40 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות55,602
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later