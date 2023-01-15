Melody
על ידי Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers
Features:
- Show all Albums from your library
- Group tracks by Artists
- Manage your Playlists
- Listen to online Radio
- Audio CD support
- Manage your MTP device
- ID3-Tag support
שינויים בגרסה 2.2.1
לפני כ־4 שנים
גודל מותקן~98 MB
גודל הורדה21 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות20,500
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later