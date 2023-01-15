Flathub Logo

Melody

על ידי Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

שינויים בגרסה 2.2.1

לפני כ־4 שנים
גודל מותקן~98 MB
גודל הורדה21 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות20,500
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttp://anufrij.org/melody/
עזרהhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
תרומת תרגוםhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

