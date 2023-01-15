Flathub Logo

Plots

על ידי Alex Huntley
@alexhuntley בGitHub
להתקין
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.

שינויים בגרסה 0.8.5

לפני חודשיים
גודל מותקן~56 MB
גודל הורדה19 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות24,913
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
תרומת תרגוםhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

התקנות לאורך זמן