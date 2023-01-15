Flathub Logo

Sequeler

על ידי Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

שינויים בגרסה 0.8.2

לפני כמעט שנתיים
גודל מותקן~153 MB
גודל הורדה41 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות27,587
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
עזרהhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
תרומת תרגוםhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

