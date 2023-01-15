Flathub Logo

Byte

על ידי Alain M.
Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

שינויים בגרסה 0.4.2

לפני כ־3 שנים
גודל מותקן~99 MB
גודל הורדה21 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות21,753
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
עזרהhttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

