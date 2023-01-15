Pinta
על ידי Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
שינויים בגרסה 2.1.1
לפני 5 חודשים
גודל מותקן~103 MB
גודל הורדה44 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות109,409
רישיוןMIT License