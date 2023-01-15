Flathub Logo

Pinta

על ידי Jonathan Pobst
להתקין

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

שינויים בגרסה 2.1.1

לפני 5 חודשים
גודל מותקן~103 MB
גודל הורדה44 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות109,409
רישיוןMIT License
אתר פרוייקטhttps://www.pinta-project.com
עזרהhttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
שאלות נפוצותhttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
תרומת תרגוםhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
דיווח על בעיהhttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

התקנות לאורך זמן

תגיות:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster