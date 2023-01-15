Flathub Logo

Gittyup

על ידי Gittyup Community
@Murmele בGitHub
  • צילום מסך

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

שינויים בגרסה v1.3.0

לפני 3 חודשים
גודל מותקן~68 MB
גודל הורדה28 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות40,350
רישיוןMIT License
אתר פרוייקטhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
עזרהhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

