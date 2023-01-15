Flathub Logo

Protontricks

@Matoking בGitHub
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

שינויים בגרסה 1.10.3

לפני חודשיים
גודל מותקן~59 MB
גודל הורדה17 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות369,628
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
עזרהhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

protonsteamwinewinetricks