Spotube

על ידי Kingkor Roy Tirtho
@KRTirtho בGitHub
🎧 Open source Spotify client that doesn't require Premium nor uses Electron! Available for both desktop & mobile!

Following are the features that currently spotube offers:

  • 🚫 No ads, thanks to the use of public & free Spotify and YT Music APIs¹
  • ⬇️ Downloadable tracks
  • 🖥️ 📱 Cross-platform support
  • 🪶 Small size & less data usage
  • 🕵️ Anonymous/guest login
  • 🕒 Time synced lyrics
  • ✋ No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
  • 🚀 Native performance
  • 📖 Open source/libre software
  • 🔉 Playback control is done locally, not on the server

שינויים בגרסה 3.0.0

לפני 14 ימים
גודל מותקן~67 MB
גודל הורדה29 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות39,452
רישיוןBSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/krtirtho/spotube
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube

התקנות לאורך זמן