Spotube
על ידי Kingkor Roy Tirtho
🎧 Open source Spotify client that doesn't require Premium nor uses Electron! Available for both desktop & mobile!
Following are the features that currently spotube offers:
- 🚫 No ads, thanks to the use of public & free Spotify and YT Music APIs¹
- ⬇️ Downloadable tracks
- 🖥️ 📱 Cross-platform support
- 🪶 Small size & less data usage
- 🕵️ Anonymous/guest login
- 🕒 Time synced lyrics
- ✋ No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
- 🚀 Native performance
- 📖 Open source/libre software
- 🔉 Playback control is done locally, not on the server
שינויים בגרסה 3.0.0
לפני 14 ימים
גודל מותקן~67 MB
גודל הורדה29 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות39,452
רישיוןBSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License