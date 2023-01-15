Mindustry
על ידי Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
שינויים בגרסה 145.1
לפני 27 ימים
גודל מותקן~256 MB
גודל הורדה134 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות31,382
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only