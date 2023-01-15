Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.
DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.
Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.
2D+t and 3D+t animations.
DICOM metadata viewer.
Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.
שינויים בגרסה 1.9.1
לפני כחודשיים
גודל מותקן~33 MB
גודל הורדה10 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות6,922
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only