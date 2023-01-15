Flathub Logo

Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

שינויים בגרסה 2.1.0

לפני 3 חודשים
גודל מותקן~905 KB
גודל הורדה491 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות7,398
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

