Manga Reader
על ידי George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
שינויים בגרסה 2.1.0
לפני 3 חודשים
גודל מותקן~905 KB
גודל הורדה491 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות7,398
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later