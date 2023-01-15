Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

שינויים בגרסה 2.10.0

גודל מותקן~27 MB
גודל הורדה11 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות14,769
רישיוןApache License 2.0
אתר פרוייקטhttps://www.freerdp.com/
צור קשרhttps://www.freerdp.com/
עזרהhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
שאלות נפוצותhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

תגיות:
rdpremote desktop