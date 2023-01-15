FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
על ידי FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
שינויים בגרסה 2.10.0
לפני 5 חודשים
גודל מותקן~27 MB
גודל הורדה11 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות14,769
רישיוןApache License 2.0
התקנות לאורך זמן
תגיות: