FlashPrint
על ידי Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.
שינויים בגרסה 5.6.1
לפני כחודש
גודל מותקן~39 MB
גודל הורדה28 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות10,845