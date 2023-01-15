Flathub Logo

FlashPrint

על ידי Flashforge
להתקין
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

שינויים בגרסה 5.6.1

לפני כחודש
גודל מותקן~39 MB
גודל הורדה28 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות10,845
רישיוןhttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
אתר פרוייקטhttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

התקנות לאורך זמן

תגיות:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer