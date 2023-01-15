Flathub Logo

Boatswain

על ידי Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

שינויים בגרסה 0.3.0

לפני 5 חודשים
גודל מותקן~2 MB
גודל הורדה514 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות7,493
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
דיווח על בעיהhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

התקנות לאורך זמן

תגיות:
deckelgatostream deckstreaming