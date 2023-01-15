Tank Warriors
על ידי Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
שינויים בגרסה 1.3
לפני כ־4 שנים
גודל מותקן~495 MB
גודל הורדה108 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות21,696
רישיוןקנייני (לא חופשי)