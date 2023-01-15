Flathub Logo

MQTT X

על ידי EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

שינויים בגרסה 1.9.4

לפני 4 ימים
גודל מותקן~241 MB
גודל הורדה91 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות12,661
רישיוןApache License 2.0
אתר פרוייקטhttps://mqttx.app/
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.emqx.MQTTX

