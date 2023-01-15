syncBackup
על ידי Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
שינויים בגרסה 2.0.1
לפני כשנה
גודל מותקן~4 MB
גודל הורדה516 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות6,663
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only