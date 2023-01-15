Flathub Logo

syncBackup

על ידי Darhon Software
darhon.com
להתקין
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

שינויים בגרסה 2.0.1

לפני כשנה
גודל מותקן~4 MB
גודל הורדה516 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות6,663
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only
אתר פרוייקטhttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

יישומים אחרים על ידי Darhon Software

Darhon Finance
Manage your personal accounts

התקנות לאורך זמן