GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
שינויים בגרסה 2.7
לפני יותר מ־3 שנים
גודל מותקן~2 MB
גודל הורדה1 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות4,433
רישיוןGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0