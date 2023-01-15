Flathub Logo

Brave Browser

על ידי Brave Software
להתקין
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

שינויים בגרסה 1.52.130

לפני 10 ימים
גודל מותקן~358 MB
גודל הורדה157 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות1,083,052
רישיוןMozilla Public License 2.0
אתר פרוייקטhttps://brave.com/
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

התקנות לאורך זמן