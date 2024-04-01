Flathub Logo

Currency Converter

על ידי Blunix GmbH
unverified
להתקין
A screenshot of the app's homepage

An app for converting currencies

An app for calculating how much a set amount of one currency is worth in another currency

שינויים בגרסה 1.0.1

לפני 3 ימים
(Built לפני כ־3 שעות)
  • לא סופקה רשימת שינויים

  • קנייני (לא חופשי)

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
גודל מותקן~22.66 MiB
גודל הורדה9.08 MiB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
תגיות:
linuxflatpak