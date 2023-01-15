Simple Diary
על ידי Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
