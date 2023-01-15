Bitwig Studio
על ידי Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
שינויים בגרסה 5.0
לפני 18 ימים
גודל מותקן~517 MB
גודל הורדה301 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות59,203
רישיוןקנייני (לא חופשי)