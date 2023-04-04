Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings). Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
שינויים בגרסה 1.4.0
לפני 3 חודשים
גודל מותקן~291 KB
גודל הורדה102 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות1,075
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later