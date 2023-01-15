Flathub Logo

Adobe Flash Player

להתקין
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

שינויים בגרסה 32.0.0.465

לפני יותר משנתיים
גודל מותקן~18 MB
גודל הורדה11 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות150,351
רישיוןhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
אתר פרוייקטhttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

התקנות לאורך זמן

תגיות:
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf